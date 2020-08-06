Advertisement

Pitt County community testing provider tests positive for COVID-19

(KY3)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County Health Department employee who worked at Winterville Community Fire Department COVID-19 testing site has tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail was notified that the employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had recently worked at one of the COVID-19 Community Testing sites, hosted by the Pitt County Health Department.

The employee began exhibiting symptoms on Sunday, August 2 and is currently at home in self-isolation.

Two days prior, on July 31, the staff member had worked at the COVID-19 Community testing site at the Winterville Community Fire Department, located at 2564 Mill Street in Winterville. Other staff members, who had come in contact with this employee, have been tested and are in self-quarantine, pending results.

Although the employee interacted with the public at this event, the health department says community testing procedures and safety precautions, including the correct use of personal protective equipment, have kept the public risk of COVID-19 transmission very low.

Officials say anyone still wanting to be re-tested however, may come to any of the other available sites.

No additional impacts to the COVID-19 Community Testing Program are expected. Testing will continue for the scheduled duration of the program through August 14.

