Pitt County Arts Council helping artists during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Artists have particularly been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many are out of work and have been for months, which is why the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is stepping in to help. They’ve launched the Artist Support Grant to provide direct support to artists during the pandemic.

The initiative will fund professional artists, allowing them to enhance their skills and abilities to create work and improve their businesses.

Eligible artists include people who have lived in any of the following counties for at least one year: Edgecombe, Greene, Nash, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson counties. Artists can include musicians, dancers, filmmakers, actors, literary artists or visual artists.

The average grant award is between $500 and $1,000.

The deadline to apply is September 11. To download an application and learn more, click here.

