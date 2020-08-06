Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Seasonable summer temps with scattered storms

The temp will near 90° with the heat index near 100°.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Thursday & Friday

More typical summer weather will be us Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms. The sea breeze circulation will be the main focus for thunderstorm activity. The scattered showers and storms will then drift inland through the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 wth the muggy air pushing the heat index into the upper 90s.

This Weekend

A weak cold front will drop into the area late Friday and into Saturday. Being weak, it will not make it all the way through ENC and will pull up stationary Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity behind the front will be slightly lower and result in temperatures in the lower 70s for the overnight hours this weekend. Sunday’s rain chances will be a little lower, but not zero.

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Tropical Storm force winds registered through ENC

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias has tracked north of eastern North Carolina.

Series of radar storm relative velocity images depicting the Bertie County tornado.

