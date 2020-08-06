Onslow County Schools persisting with in-person classes despite rising case numbers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly five-million people across the country have tested positive for coronavirus, but some Eastern North Carolina school districts are pushing persisting with in-person classes.

Onslow and Pitt Counties have both seen rising numbers of new cases reported and have seen an 8% infection rate, well above the state guidelines of 5% or less for in-person learning.

“I think the state as a whole should not be going back,” said Onslow County History Teacher Chris Meeks, who says colleagues he’s spoken too agree schools should move to online learning. “There’s some apprehension. Because if not themselves being at risk, they live with family members.”

Onslow County reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases on July 31, and has seen an 8% infection rate, well above state guidelines. But Onslow County Assistant Manager Sherri Slater insists it’s safe to return to school, and that Onslow County is much better prepared for a return to in-person classes.

“Without having a vaccine that’s available to use, we know that there’s no way to completely stop the virus,” said Slater. “As long as humans have to have contact with each other on any level, there’s going to be some spread of the virus.”

