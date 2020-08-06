NC National Guard helps with Bertie County rescue and recovery

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina National Guard has been in Bertie County helping at the scene of the deadly EF-3 tornado from Hurricane Isaias.

Bertie County tornado damage (NCNG)

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers with the 105 Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, aided in the rescue and recovery efforts in the Cedar Landing community where two people died and numerous homes were destroyed.

Because the ground was so saturated, they had to use their vehicles to take search and rescue members and equipment back and forth.

NC National Guard on scene in Bertie County (NCNG)

One National Guard member says while tragic, they’re glad they can help. “It gives you that cold chill factor because you know that when you see stuff like this, yes it’s sad for the community and we hate anything bad that’s gone on out here, but it’s knowing in the back of your mind that we’re out here now to help.”

The National Guard members were also able to rescue several dogs from the tornado debris as well.

