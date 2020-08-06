Advertisement

NC National Guard helps with Bertie County rescue and recovery

NCNG rescues dogs from Bertie County tornado
NCNG rescues dogs from Bertie County tornado(NCNG)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina National Guard has been in Bertie County helping at the scene of the deadly EF-3 tornado from Hurricane Isaias.

Bertie County tornado damage
Bertie County tornado damage(NCNG)

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers with the 105 Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, aided in the rescue and recovery efforts in the Cedar Landing community where two people died and numerous homes were destroyed.

Because the ground was so saturated, they had to use their vehicles to take search and rescue members and equipment back and forth.

NC National Guard on scene in Bertie County
NC National Guard on scene in Bertie County(NCNG)

One National Guard member says while tragic, they’re glad they can help. “It gives you that cold chill factor because you know that when you see stuff like this, yes it’s sad for the community and we hate anything bad that’s gone on out here, but it’s knowing in the back of your mind that we’re out here now to help.”

The National Guard members were also able to rescue several dogs from the tornado debris as well.

Hurricane

Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
While many across the east are picking up the pieces left from Hurricane Isaias, leaders in at least one beach community along the largely-spared coast now face concerns about increased rip currents after the storm.

News

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 5, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Keep umbrella nearby

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Variably cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures the rest of this week.

News

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Hurricane

National Weather Service confirms EF 1 tornado for Bath

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.

Hurricane

Insurance Commissioner sets up response center in Bertie County

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Bertie and Brunswick counties Wednesday and Thursday to assess the damage from Hurricane Isaias and assist storm victims with property claims.

Hurricane

How you can help Bertie County storm victims

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
A fund has been set up to help those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 4, 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT