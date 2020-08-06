Mass testing of prison inmates complete

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The testing of all 29,000 inmates in state prisons is complete.

The state Department of Public Safety says 619 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s a 2.1% positive rate, which DPS says it much lower than other states.

The mass testing began on June 22nd and cost around $3.3 million.

Those who tested positive were placed in medical isolation.

The largest outbreak happened at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro. That happened early on during the pandemic and 466 inmates had positive tests.

Other states were mass testing of inmates have occurred include:

New Jersey – 16.3 percent

Tennessee – 13.6 percent

Michigan --10.8 percent

Texas -- 9.8 percent

