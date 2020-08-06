Man accused of running vehicle into Jones County deputy cruiser

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after a sheriff’s office says he rammed a vehicle with two deputies inside.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says that Donnie Mills, 36, of Trenton, is charged with 2 counts assault with deadly weapon on government official, 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, flee to elude arrest, hit and run with injury, and injury to personal property.

On Wednesday, officials say deputies responded to 387 Lee Mills Road to serve felony arrest warrants on Mills.

Officials say that Mills saw deputies arrive and tried to get away in a vehicle. That’s when they say he rammed a sheriff’s vehicle with two deputies inside.

Investigators say that Mills vehicle was found in the middle of a corn field.

Several agencies eventually found Mills around 10:55 p.m. in a wooded area at the end of Alonza Mills Road where he was arrested without issue.

Mills is being held in the Jones County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

He also received an additional $250,000 bond for failure to appear on previous charges.

