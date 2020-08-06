Jim’s Forecast: Staying hot & muggy with scattered PM storms
The temp will near 90° with the heat index near 100°.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW
Thursday & Friday
More typical summer weather will be us Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms. The sea breeze circulation will be the main focus for thunderstorm activity and will start producing showers around noon. The scattered showers and storms will then drift inland through the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 wth the muggy air pushing the heat index into the upper 90s.
This Weekend
A weak cold front will drop into the area late Friday and into Saturday. Being weak, it will not make it all the way through ENC and will pull up stationary Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity behind the front will be slightly lower and result in temperatures in the lower 70s for the overnight hours this weekend.