NC inmate cries out “I can’t breathe” 29 times before death

(WRAL) Protestors marched in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Wednesday after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, responding to a judge's order, released two videos showing the events that led to the death of county jail inmate John Neville.

NBC affiliate WRAL News is part of a media collaborative that petitioned the court to release the video.

According to the autopsy report, Neville, 56, died on December 4, 2019, from a brain injury that was caused by positional and compressional asphyxia during prone restraint, meaning while he was being held face down.

In one video from a deputy's body-worn camera, Neville is first on his back, apparently unconscious, as a nurse tries to wake him, saying, "Hey John, how you doing? You're okay, you're okay. It looks like you had a seizure."

Once awake, Neville appears to struggle against the deputies and nurse trying to restrain him, and they tell him to stop fighting. As he appears to calm down, breathing heavily on his back, they tell him he's had a medical emergency.

"Help me!" Neville shouts at the officers around him.

