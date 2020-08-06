Greenville middle school suffers Hurricane Isaias damage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Part of C.M. Eppes Middle School’s roof is covered in a tarp after the storm ripped a section off.

WITN was made aware of the damage by faculty who are concerned about a return to the building.

Pitt County School Public Information Office Jennifer Johnson says that they the system is still getting estimates on how much damage was caused.

Johnson says that the media center and some 7th grad classrooms were impacted.

Johnson says that the damage is not expected to impact the return of students to in-person instruction on August 17th.

“Safety is our absolute number one concern at Pitt County School’s. And speaking with our facilities department they were immediately made aware of the situation. Immediately went out and put a temporary placement there and again getting estimates so we can get that up and prepared,” Johnson said, “Any place that is not able to be open at C.M. Eppes will certainly be talked about and communicated to our staff.”

