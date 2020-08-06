Advertisement

Eight housing authorities receive grants to fight COVID-19

Eight housing authorities in Eastern North Carolina are getting additional help to fight COVID-19.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eight housing authorities in Eastern North Carolina are getting additional help to fight COVID-19.

Congressman Greg Murphy’s Office says the following places were given tens of thousands of dollars in aid to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19:

  • Economic Improvement Council, Inc. (Edenton, NC): $165,478
  • Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency, Inc. (Jacksonville, NC): $11,336
  • Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency, Inc. (Jacksonville, NC): $101,309
  • Housing Authority of the City of Kinston (Kinston, NC): $96,907
  • Coastal Community Action, Inc. (Newport, NC): $49,885
  • Twin Rivers Opportunities, Inc. (New Bern, NC): $130,366
  • Greene County Public Housing Agency (Snow Hill, NC): $41,481
  • Washington Housing Authority (Washington, NC): $37,639

Murphy said, “As we all know, congregate living spaces are highly susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks. I am thrilled that these eight housing authorities in eastern North Carolina will receive the help they need to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. These are our most vulnerable populations and they need all the protection that we can give them.”

The grants were made possible by the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.

