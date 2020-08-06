Advertisement

Deputies looking for vehicle in connection with Chowan County homicide

Deputies say the vehicle of interest was driving behind the victim just before the shooting.
Investigators are looking for the driver and vehicle in the photo above(Chowan County Sheriff's Office)
CHOWAN COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Chowan County deputies are looking for a vehicle seen just before a deadly shooting in July.

Deputies say a gold SUV was on Cox Avenue just before nine-year-old Makiia Slade was shot and killed and her mother, Shatory, was shot and wounded.

The homicide happened on July 24th near the intersection of U.S. 17 and West Queen Street.

Deputies are looking for the SUV or the driver.

If you have information on that or anything else about the homicide, call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

