Crews respond to massive overnight fire in Brunswick County

According to Mayor Debbie Smith, one person was seriously injured in the home where the fire started.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two homes have been destroyed after a multi-structure fire on Concord Street in Ocean Isle Beach.

According to Mayor Debbie Smith, one person was seriously injured in the home where the fire started.

That victim was airlifted to Chapel Hill for treatment.

Three other homes suffered mild damage.

Six agencies responded to the scene, including Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department, Horry Country Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were requested to help at 1:13 a.m. Thursday according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is believed by investigators to be a flooded out car that ignited.

At 1:13 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were requested as mutual aid to our partners in the area of Concord Street...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Viewer-submitted video shows multiple structures damaged.

On Monday, multiple fires broke out as the island took a direct hit from Hurricane Isaias’ landfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

