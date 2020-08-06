Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

BERTIE COUNTY: 26 homes destroyed by Tuesday’s tornado

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two people died and another 12 people were injured from a hurricane spawned by Hurricane Isaias.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

Latest News

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

News

NC inmate cries out “I can’t breathe” 29 times before death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Newly released videos show deputies restraining North Carolina inmate prior to his death.

News

Inmate cries out “I can’t breathe” 29 times before death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Newly released videos show deputies restraining North Carolina inmate prior to his death. WRAL's Cullen Browder reports.

Crime

Woman’s body found in Kinston identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
Carolyn Suggs was 49 years old and lived in Kinston, police say.

National

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.