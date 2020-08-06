Chihuahua saves Oriental man’s life after stroke

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - It's been proven once again that a man's best friend is his dog.

Rudy Armstrong, a Navy veteran who lives on the houseboat he built in Oriental, recently had a stroke.

CarolinaEast Medical Center said the man had the stroke on the houseboat, and Armstrong couldn’t get to his phone to call for help.

Nearby was ‘Boo-Boo’, the man’s Chihuahua mix. The hospital said Armstrong looked into his dog’s eyes and said “I need help. Go get Kim.”

The dog took off running to get the dockmaster who called 911 and ultimately saved the man’s life.

Armstrong continues to recover at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.