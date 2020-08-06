Advertisement

Capitol negotiators trade broadsides on stalled virus aid

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rival sides in bumpy congressional negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief package exchanged public broadsides rather than constructive concessions Thursday as they stumbled toward a self-imposed deadline for an agreement they appear increasingly likely to miss.

After a Wednesday session that produced no progress, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were returning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite to confront the gulf in their negotiating stances. Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end — though that is appearing increasingly out of reach.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., staked out a firm position to extend a lapsed $600-per-week bonus jobless benefit, demanded generous child care assistance and reiterated their demand for food stamps and assistance to renters and homeowners facing eviction or foreclosure.

“Don’t nickel and dime our children,” Pelosi said. “Don’t say we want to give up a tax break to a business lunch and not give more money for children to have food stamps.”

Pelosi was referring to a GOP proposal to increase the deduction for business meals from 50% to 100%. The idea seems likely to die, along with President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut the Social Security payroll tax. But Schumer and Pelosi continue to push to restore a tax break for state and local taxes paid mostly by wealthier people with high incomes and valuable homes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., issued a grim assessment of the talks, again complaining that Pelosi and Schumer are not negotiating in good faith.

“Day after day, they’ve stonewalled the president’s team. Day by day, they’ve tried to invent new euphemisms to create the illusion of progress,” McConnell said Thursday.

The Kentucky Republican is sending the Senate home rather than forcing impatient senators to bide their time while Democrats play hardball. That suggests a vote won’t come until late next week or even after. Progress has been scant in the talks despite more than a week of negotiation.

“As long as they calculate that they’re better off politically doing nothing, it’s going to be hard for us to move forward,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “And that’s the calculation they’ve made, it appears.”

At stake is a massive rescue measure blending benefits for the jobless, more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, another round of $1,200 direct payments to most people, and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

“We believe the patient needs a major operation while Republicans want to apply just a Band-Aid,” Schumer said. “We won’t let them just pass the Band-Aid, go home and leave America bleeding.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacts to testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

Mass testing of prison inmates complete

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The state Department of Public Safety says 619 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

3 teens accused of jumping over wall into Mar-a-Lago with AK-47

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WPBF staff
Three teenagers are accused of jumping a wall to get into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Palm Beach Police say they had an AK-47 with them.

National Politics

Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, LARRY NEUMEISTER and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office is suing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, saying its leaders exploited it for personal gain.

Latest News

National Politics

Teens allegedly leaped over wall into Mar-a-Lago with weapon

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Three teens areaccused of jumping a wall into Mar-a-Lago, armed with AK47.

National

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The league on Thursday released the schedule featuring the Fighting Irish, who are giving up their coveted football independence and competing for the ACC title this season.

News

Man accused of running vehicle into Jones County deputy cruiser

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A man is facing charges after a sheriff’s office says he rammed a vehicle with two deputies inside.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Coronavirus

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

News

Greenville middle school suffers Hurricane Isaias damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.