Businesses weigh in on Phase Two extension

Greenville, NC bar 519
Greenville, NC bar 519(Amber Lake)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Safer at Home Phase Two will now be extended for five more weeks per the Governor’s order Wednesday.

The governor says this is to decrease coronavirus case numbers and slow the spread.

That means businesses that haven’t been open since March, have to keep their doors closed.

The governor’s most recent Executive Order was supposed to expire this Friday, and now businesses will have to wait more than a month longer.

Bars, gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and skating rinks were holding onto a small glimmer of hope with the governor’s announcement Wednesday, crossing their fingers that they could reopen.

But once again, that’s not the case.

Rob Waldron is one of the owners of the Greenville bar 519, and said the bar is his life and this has been a disaster for them.

The governor said by enforcing the alcohol curfew last week and the mask mandate a couple of weeks ago, the state has seen stabilized coronavirus case numbers but the rate of cases is still too high, and they want to see a decrease.

And while schools are allowed to reopen, businesses that have been closed since March cannot.

And while these owners are upset, some aren’t.

Three weeks ago, Governor Cooper extended the Executive Order for a second time, but said trends are not showing enough progress in combating the virus for the state to move into phase three.

