Businesses weigh in on Phase Two extension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Safer at Home Phase Two will now be extended for five more weeks per the Governor’s order Wednesday.

The governor says this is to decrease coronavirus case numbers and slow the spread.

That means businesses that haven’t been open since March, have to keep their doors closed.

The governor’s most recent Executive Order was supposed to expire this Friday, and now businesses will have to wait more than a month longer.

Bars, gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and skating rinks were holding onto a small glimmer of hope with the governor’s announcement Wednesday, crossing their fingers that they could reopen.

But once again, that’s not the case.

Rob Waldron is one of the owners of the Greenville bar 519, and said the bar is his life and this has been a disaster for them.

The governor said by enforcing the alcohol curfew last week and the mask mandate a couple of weeks ago, the state has seen stabilized coronavirus case numbers but the rate of cases is still too high, and they want to see a decrease.

“For a bar to not be able to sell drinks but I can go to a restaurant and sit at a bar and drink, I mean I just think that it’s a little unfair and biased.”

And while schools are allowed to reopen, businesses that have been closed since March cannot.

“I was really expecting to be able to open this time because schools are opening, a university is opening. There are ten million people in the state of North Carolina and one man is making decisions for ten million people.”

“All of us are adults. Everybody that comes in here has to be an adult and we should be able to make the decision whether we are willing to take the risk or not.”

And while these owners are upset, some aren’t.

“Cooper has a difficult job to do. It’s a very tumultuous time in our country, We just had a hurricane, we have this pandemic going on right now. It’s a very difficult time for everybody. So honestly I think he’s doing what he can do for the greater good of everybody.”

Three weeks ago, Governor Cooper extended the Executive Order for a second time, but said trends are not showing enough progress in combating the virus for the state to move into phase three.

