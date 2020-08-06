BERTIE COUNTY: 26 homes destroyed by Tuesday’s tornado

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County now says 26 homes were lost and another eight are unsafe following Tuesday’s tornado that tore through the Cedar Landing community.

Two people died and another 12 people were injured.

The county says another 200 homes were damaged by the storm, but can still be occupied by residents.

The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado, with 140 to 145 mile per hour winds, was on the ground for ten miles and was 600 yards wide.

A Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has been set up. Donations can be made at a local bank or mailed directly to the county.

Self-Help Credit Union

302 W. Granville Street,

Windsor, NC 27983

Bertie County

ATTN: Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund

PO Box 530

Windsor, NC 27983.

