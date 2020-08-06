Advertisement

BERTIE COUNTY: 26 homes destroyed by Tuesday’s tornado

Two people died and twelve others injured at this mobile home park.
Two people died and twelve others injured at this mobile home park.(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County now says 26 homes were lost and another eight are unsafe following Tuesday’s tornado that tore through the Cedar Landing community.

Two people died and another 12 people were injured.

The county says another 200 homes were damaged by the storm, but can still be occupied by residents.

The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado, with 140 to 145 mile per hour winds, was on the ground for ten miles and was 600 yards wide.

A Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has been set up. Donations can be made at a local bank or mailed directly to the county.

Self-Help Credit Union

302 W. Granville Street,

Windsor, NC 27983

Bertie County

ATTN: Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund

PO Box 530

Windsor, NC 27983.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Seasonable summer temps with scattered storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

Hurricane

Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
While many across the east are picking up the pieces left from Hurricane Isaias, leaders in at least one beach community along the largely-spared coast now face concerns about increased rip currents after the storm.

Latest News

Hurricane

EF-3 tornado confirmed in Bertie County; 6 football fields wide

Updated: 20 hours ago
The tornado spawned off of Hurricane Isaias and destroyed the trailer park on Morning road in the Cedar Landing community.

Hurricane

NC National Guard helps with Bertie County rescue and recovery

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina National Guard has been in Bertie County helping at the scene of the deadly EF-3 tornado from Hurricane Isaias.

News

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

News

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.