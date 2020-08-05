WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Isiais has moved out of North Carolina, but the clean-up is just getting started.

Tree limbs have come down across the area. They’ve landed on homes, power lines and some cars. Cars like the ones owned by Bob Stutts of Jacksonville.

“It sounded like a like a thud. Like all hell broke loose,” said Stutts. “It came down and crushed both of the cars. That’s how big it was. It crushed them.”

Stutts says he was woken up at 2 a.m. during the worst of the storm in the area.

“Being like I am, old and senile, I rolled over and went back to sleep,” said Stutts. “I’m not coming out here at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

Stutts says it could have been a lot worse, like what we’ve seen across the rest of our area. From houses destroyed to tornado touchdowns that left two dead in Windsor. WITN Meteorologst Phillip Williams says that was all in the forecast.

“This one pretty much did what was to be expected,” said Phillip. “Be aware that anytime we have a named storm coming on ashore then we have to be prepared for that. They’ve given them names because they mean business. That’s why we have to track them.”

Isaias made landfall as a category one hurricane near Wilmington, but weakened once it hit shore. Phillip says the difference between a Tropical Storm and a hurricane can be as little as a different of just one mph.

Max Winds registered by hurricane Isaias (WITN)

But luckily for Stutts, the things that meant the most to him made it through the storm without a scratch.

“I would rather have two cars damaged ten times than have me damaged one time,” said Stutts. “You can replace stuff, but you can’t replace people and animals. So, I’m just a blessed gray-haired fat boy.”

City of Jacksonville officials say it could be a few days before the worst of the mess is cleaned up. They also want to remind people that burning debris as a way to clean it up is illegal, and to place tree limbs and leaves, etc. off the sidewalk and off other object to make it easier to clean up.

