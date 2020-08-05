Advertisement

Tropical storm damages crops for farmers

Strong wind from Isaias ruins some crops across Eastern Carolina.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It may be more difficult for farmers in Eastern Carolina to harvest their crops after the tropical storm came through the area early Tuesday morning.

The strong winds pushed down crops like tobacco, cotton, and corn, making it difficult for farmers to harvest them. This could have a financial toll in the long run for farmers like Glen Ipock.

Ipock farms in New Bern and said the wind badly damaged at least 15% of his tobacco crops. He explained that they now have to try to fix each tobacco stalk - 50 acres worth by hand.

He also said it will cost him. He could lose hundreds of dollars per acre because of the tobacco’s now-bruised leaves and potential quality problems.

“This is what the wind does to the larger leaves around the bottom of the stalks,” he said as he pointed to the broken leaves. “That’ll probably be a total loss, every one on the bottom that’s broken.”

Though his corn crop was spared, Ipock said other farmers in the area had their corn flattened by the wind, making it difficult to impossible to harvest.

An agriculture agent for NC Cooperative Extension said damage to crops wasn’t major or widespread. They said tobacco is the crop that’s in the worst shape because of this storm.

