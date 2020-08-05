Repeated face covering violations at ECU could lead to fines, expulsion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU students are returning to campus and those who don’t comply with the face covering requirement could face a fine or even be expelled from the university for repeated violations.

A letter from Virginia Hardy, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, and Lynn Roeder, Associate Vice Chancellor Dean of Students, to ECU faculty, outlines protocol developed by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities to face covering violations.

Face coverings are required on campus, including the classroom and lab setting.

The letter states, “If a student comes to class without a face covering, we suggest you take the following steps: 1. Ask the student to put on a face covering. 2. If a student does not have a face covering, provide them with one or refer them to the closest location on campus to obtain one. 3. If the student complies at step one or two, then the issue is resolved. 4. If the student’s behavior is not in compliance within the classroom, then we suggest using the Disruptive Academic Behavior policy outlined in the ECU Faculty Manual as well as your best judgement based on the situation. In addition, we suggest you fill out a report with OSRR.”

Once a report is received, OSRR will respond to the behavior based on the nature of the report and the student’s prior conduct history.

A first report will result in a warning letter. Second report is a letter and a $50.00 fine. Third report is a meeting with OSSR Conduct Administrator. Sanctions may include probation, $100.00 fine, educational sanction. Fourth report is a meeting with OSSR Conduct Administrator. Sanctions may include probation, $100.00 fine, educational sanction. Case will be reviewed for possible separation by ECU.

ECU says OSSR’s response may vary based on the nature of the report and the student’s conduct history.

Classes start on Monday, August 10th.

