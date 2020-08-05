Advertisement

Rabid raccoon found in Carteret County

(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another rabid raccoon found in one Eastern Carolina county.

Carteret County Animal Control says on Tuesday their officers were called to the area of Marshallberg Road and Middens Creek Drive in Smyrna for a potentially rabid raccoon.

On Wednesday, tests came back from the state showing the animal had rabies.

Fortunately, the raccoon didn’t have any contact with people or pets.

