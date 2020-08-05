Advertisement

Police: Two men killed by lightning strike while cutting tree limbs

Wilmington police are investigating after two men were struck by lightning as thunderstorms rolled through the Port City Wednesday morning.
By Jessica Bobula
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say two men were killed after they were struck by lightning while cutting tree limbs Wednesday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of North Bradley Overlook in the Bradley Creek area around 11:50 a.m.

The homeowner, 77-year-old Ralph Thomas Wallace, and his friend, 42-year-old Moo Saw Kefauver, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A nearby house also suffered damage from the strike, including a small attic fire, but no one was injured.

Wilmington police urge that you use caution during storms.

“As soon as you hear thunder, go inside or seek shelter in a hard-topped vehicle,” said Jessica Williams with the Wilmington Police Department. “Wait until 30 minutes after the storm ends to resume outdoor activities.”

Williams says this is a tragic reminder that it’s not just hurricanes that pose a threat.

“An everyday thunderstorm can be deadly,” said Williams. “We also had a wreck on Carolina Beach Road today due to careless and reckless driving during a storm. We urge people to please be careful and not underestimate the weather.”

