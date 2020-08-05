Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department to resume COVID-19 testing

(KY3)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is preparing to resume COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, July 31, the Pitt County Health Department suspended operations at all COVID-19 testing sites, in preparation for anticipated impacts from Hurricane Isaias. Testing is now scheduled to resume at all sites on Thursday, August 6 th.

While testing had initially been scheduled to resume on Wednesday, it was determined that additional time was needed to relocate resources and reschedule staff utilized in Isaias response.

