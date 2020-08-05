Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Keep umbrella nearby

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely today
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday

A weak disturbance moving in from the southwest is enough to produce scattered showers and storms over Eastern NC today. Highs will peak into the upper 80s with southwesterly winds blowing in at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Areas which receive rain first will have highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday & Friday

More typical summer weather will be us Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Morning temperatures will cool to the middle 70s most days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

This Weekend

A weak cold front will drop into the area late Friday and into Saturday. Being weak, it will not make it all the way through ENC and will pull up stationary Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity behind the front will be slightly lower and result in temperatures in the lower 70s for the overnight hours this weekend.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

News

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 4, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago

Weather

Tropical Storm force winds registered through ENC

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias has tracked north of eastern North Carolina.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-4-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

Bertie County Tornado

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Series of radar storm relative velocity images depicting the Bertie County tornado.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-3-2020 - 7pm

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-3-2020 - 7pm

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-3-2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast - 8-3-2020

Hurricane

Helpful Hurricane Links

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
A collection of helpful links during hurricane season.

Weather

Update as of 11 p.m.: Isaias close to hurricane strength as it approaches the Carolinas

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT
With 70 mph sustained winds, Isaias will be close to hurricane strength as it moves over Eastern N.C.