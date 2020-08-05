Phillip’s Forecast: Keep umbrella nearby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday

A weak disturbance moving in from the southwest is enough to produce scattered showers and storms over Eastern NC today. Highs will peak into the upper 80s with southwesterly winds blowing in at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Areas which receive rain first will have highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday & Friday

More typical summer weather will be us Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Morning temperatures will cool to the middle 70s most days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

This Weekend

A weak cold front will drop into the area late Friday and into Saturday. Being weak, it will not make it all the way through ENC and will pull up stationary Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity behind the front will be slightly lower and result in temperatures in the lower 70s for the overnight hours this weekend.