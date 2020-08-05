Pet of the Week: Juliet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

She’s about a year old and is likely a pit bull mix. Volunteers say she is a little shy at first, but will do great with a patient family without pets.

The humane society is still operating by appointment only. If interested, download the application online and send the form to adoptHSEC@gmail.com.

