Pamlico Sound ferry adjusts schedule

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) -The Ferry Division is adjusting its schedule after Hurricane Isaias.

Officials says water became shallow outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Terminal as Isaias passed through. The Ferry Division adjusted the schedule to allow for dredging.

Starting Wednesday, the schedule will be as follows:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 1:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 4:30 p.m.

In order for additional ferries to run, water levels in the channel must be at least nine feet deep. Currently, water in some area is less than eight feet.

This schedule will remain in effect until further notice.

