NCEL 08-04-20

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Megamillions 08-04-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Matt’s Forecast: Heat and a few storms return Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Jim Howard
The second half of the week will be hot and humid with a heat index averaging around 100 degrees.

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

National Weather Service confirms EF 1 tornado for Bath

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.

Pitt County Health Department to resume COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Health Department if preparing to resume COVID-19 testing.

Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Jacqueline Policastro
In a broadcast exclusive, the president says he wants to extend the $600 weekly benefit to unemployed Americans.

Insurance Commissioner sets up response center in Bertie County

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Bertie and Brunswick counties Wednesday and Thursday to assess the damage from Hurricane Isaias and assist storm victims with property claims.

How you can help Bertie County storm victims

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
A fund has been set up to help those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County

Preliminary rainfall amounts from Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 7 hours ago
Preliminary figures released Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service in Newport shows Williamston, Washington, and Kinston got the most rain from the hurricane.

Tropical Storm force winds registered through ENC

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias has tracked north of eastern North Carolina.