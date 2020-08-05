Advertisement

National Weather Service surveying damage in Bath

National Weather Service surveying damage in Bath(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.

Residents in Bath were picking up the pieces caused by Hurricane Isaias early Tuesday morning. Powerlines and trees have fallen on cars and homes leaving devastating damage for such a small community.

One lane on Bayview Road is washed out by the storm, but the most extensive damage was in the Rest Haven Road area where residents say it felt like a tornado came through somewhere around 1:30 in the morning.

There are countless trees that have snapped and crashed through porches and patios. Windshields and truck beds are smashed and collapsed. A number of the residents were home when the destructive winds began and said it sounded like a train was coming through. Fortunately, there hasn’t been any reports of injuries, but many of these homes are actually first-generation homes passed down to their families after World War II.

One resident said the aftermath looked like an explosion.

Megan Blackwell says, “This was shocking. To come down the highway and everything looked fine, and to get to this specific road, it was kind of like a bomb went off. I mean, it wasn’t like trees being knocked over by a hurricane, it was like trees being ripped out by sheer violence.”

It’s not known if a tornado touched down, but there were a number of warnings in the area and the National Weather Service was out surveying the damage.

