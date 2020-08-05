News
Megamillions 08-04-20
Megamillions for August, 04 -2020
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest News
News
NCEL 08-04-20
Updated: 1 hour ago
NCEL 07-29-20
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Heat and a few storms return Wednesday
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Jim Howard
The second half of the week will be hot and humid with a heat index averaging around 100 degrees.
News
Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.
Hurricane
National Weather Service confirms EF 1 tornado for Bath
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.
Latest News
News
Pitt County Health Department to resume COVID-19 testing
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Health Department if preparing to resume COVID-19 testing.
National Politics
Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Jacqueline Policastro
In a broadcast exclusive, the president says he wants to extend the $600 weekly benefit to unemployed Americans.
Hurricane
Insurance Commissioner sets up response center in Bertie County
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Bertie and Brunswick counties Wednesday and Thursday to assess the damage from Hurricane Isaias and assist storm victims with property claims.
Hurricane
How you can help Bertie County storm victims
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
A fund has been set up to help those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County
Hurricane
Preliminary rainfall amounts from Hurricane Isaias
Updated: 7 hours ago
Preliminary figures released Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service in Newport shows Williamston, Washington, and Kinston got the most rain from the hurricane.
Weather
Tropical Storm force winds registered through ENC
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
,
Jim Howard
,
Charlie Ironmonger
and
Phillip Williams
Isaias has tracked north of eastern North Carolina.