Jim’s Forecast: Back to standard summer weather

Muggy upper 80s on tap Wednesday with scattered afternoon storms
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

We’ll return to the classic summer pattern the next several days. Highs will peak into the upper 80s to low 90s with southwesterly winds blowing in at 5 to 10 mph each afternoon. Morning temperatures will cool to the middle 70s most day. The humidity leftover from Isaias will make it feel noticeably hotter, however we should avoid heat advisories over this three day stretch. Scattered showers and storms will pop up each afternoon, diminishing around sunset.

This Weekend

A weak cold front will drop into the area late Friday and into Saturday. Being weak, it will not make it all the way through ENC and will pull up stationary Saturday afternoon. This will lead to an increase in showers on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures warming back to the 90s. The humidity behind the front will be slightly lower and result in temperatures in the lower 70s for the overnight hours this weekend.

