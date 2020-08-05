Governor Cooper, Insurance Commissioner to visit Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Cooper and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will both be in Bertie County Wednesday to take a look at the damage.

Cooper will be in Windsor just before noon to assess damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Causey will also be there from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. looking at damage and helping people with property claims. On Thursday, he’ll be in Brunswick County which was also hard hit by the storm after it made landfall there.

