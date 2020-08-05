Advertisement

Governor Cooper, Insurance Commissioner to visit Bertie County

Governor Cooper and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will both be in Bertie County Wednesday to take a look at the damage.
At least one person is dead after a tornado destroyed a Bertie County mobile home park.
At least one person is dead after a tornado destroyed a Bertie County mobile home park.(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Cooper and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will both be in Bertie County Wednesday to take a look at the damage.

Cooper will be in Windsor just before noon to assess damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Causey will also be there from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. looking at damage and helping people with property claims. On Thursday, he’ll be in Brunswick County which was also hard hit by the storm after it made landfall there.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 testing happening in Martin, Tyrrell, Washington counties

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A drive thru COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties Wednesday and Thursday.

News

COVID-19: Wilson County reports 35th death

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The state Department of Health & Human Services put the death toll at 2,010, that’s 28 more than on Monday.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Juliet

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Back to standard summer weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The second half of the week will be hot and humid with a heat index averaging around 100 degrees.

Latest News

News

Megamillions 08-04-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

NCEL 08-04-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL 07-29-20

News

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Hurricane

National Weather Service confirms EF 1 tornado for Bath

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.

News

Pitt County Health Department to resume COVID-19 testing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Health Department if preparing to resume COVID-19 testing.

National Politics

Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
In a broadcast exclusive, the president says he wants to extend the $600 weekly benefit to unemployed Americans.