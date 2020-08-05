Advertisement

Governor Cooper expected to announce phase 3 plans

date 2020-08-05
Governor Cooper is expected to announce whether or not the state will move into phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.
Governor Cooper is expected to announce whether or not the state will move into phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper is expected to announce whether or not the state will move into phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.

Cooper extended phase 2 in July, but the order is set to expire on Friday. The governor’s office says there will be a COVID-19 related press conference at 4 p.m., which is when the announcement is expected.

Under phase 3, bars, gyms and entertainment venues, like movie theaters and bowling alleys, would be allowed to reopen.

Phase 2 began on May 22.

