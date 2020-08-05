Advertisement

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Home in Bertie County, destroyed after tornado
Home in Bertie County, destroyed after tornado(Denajah Porter)
By Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday, Eastern Carolina saw blue skies and a bright sun that beamed down across our state.

But less than 24 hours ago, Hurricane Isaias ripped through North Carolina causing a lot of destruction and damage and some people are now without homes.

Some areas in Windsor had fallen trees, downed power lines, and debris all in the road.

But it didn't compare to the destruction on Morning Road.

The Ryan’s said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Residents say the tornado was over in a matter of minutes, but it felt like a lifetime.

Close to twelve homes were completely destroyed with cars thrown on top of each other, belongings spread out everywhere, and two people died.

Road blocks are still set up at both ends of Morning Road while emergency crews evaluate the damage and clean up the area.

The Ryan’s said that they lost everything and are staying with their grandmother until they can figure out where to go somewhere more permanent.

They said they can replace their home and their belongings but they can’t replace each other and they are just blessed they came out of this without the loss of a loved one.

There are a few disaster reliefs set up for people in Bertie County who lost their homes.

If you would like to help, monetary donations to Bertie County are being accepted at, ATTN: Cedar Landing Tornado, PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.

You can also donate supplies to the Bertie County YMCA, at 1102 N. King Street, Windsor, NC 27983.



