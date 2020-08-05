Advertisement

ECU move in day different with COVID-19

ECU is doing a rolling move-in with fewer people at a time.
ECU is doing a rolling move-in with fewer people at a time.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It's move in day at East Carolina University and this year it's quite different with COVID-19.

One big change is it’s not as crowded on campus as seen in past years.

The university did a week-long early drop-off period last month so incoming students could avoid contact with others.

Other changes today include only two family members from each household are allowed to help the students move in, masks are required everywhere on campus, and there are reserved time slots for each dorm.

Classes at ECU begin on Monday and those students moving into dorms can now stay in them.

