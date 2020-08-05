COVID-19 testing happening in Martin, Tyrrell, Washington counties
A drive thru COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties Wednesday and Thursday.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The testing site will be at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. both days.
Organizers say to bring an insurance card and ID. No appointment is necessary.
Any questions, call (252) 793-4135.
