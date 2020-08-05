COVID-19 testing happening in Martin, Tyrrell, Washington counties

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A drive thru COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties Wednesday and Thursday.

The testing site will be at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. both days.

Organizers say to bring an insurance card and ID. No appointment is necessary.

Any questions, call (252) 793-4135.

