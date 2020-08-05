Advertisement

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.
JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.(AP Graphics)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The raw, frozen beef was imported on July 13 and processed into ground beef products by another company.

So far, there are no reports of illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import re-inspection.

The recall includes 80 lb. boxes containing eight 10 lb. chubs of Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef with use by/freeze by dates of August 9 or 10, 2020; pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for further distribution to retail stores.

Anyone who has bought these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

National

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FAA wants to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying company managers pressured employees who were doing safety-related work for the agency at a South Carolina plant.

News

Summer Camp finds success staying Coronavirus free

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Summer season is winding down and while many activities were forced to cancel because of the Coronavirus, one local summer camp was able to hold eight weeks of camp without a positive case.

News

Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Isiais has moved out of North Carolina, but the clean-up is just getting started.

News

Tropical storm damages crops for farmers

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

News

Tropical storm damages crops for farmers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Tropical storm damages crops for farmers

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.