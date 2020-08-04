Advertisement

Wilson Tobs cancel remainder of 2020 season

Team played 22 games, finishing with winning record
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (TOBS) - The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club regrets to announce the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 game schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19.

The health and safety of our staff, coaches, players, fans and community has been the priority from the beginning. While we are extremely disappointed in this reality, we know this is the correct course of action moving forward.

The Wilson Tobs played 22 games during the 2020 season and finish with an overall record of 17 wins and 5 losses. Following the identification of team members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and the subsequent positive tests of a few players, the organization deemed it necessary to stop Tobs games in 2020.

The Wilson Tobacconists’ name dates back to 1908 and while there hasn’t been consistent baseball over the last 112 years, Tobs baseball has become a fixture in the Wilson community, especially for the last 20-plus years.

The Tobs would like to thank their absolutely incredible fans and sponsors for sticking with them during these trying times.

According to the Tobs, “Wilson Tobs baseball will return in the future.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Svechnikov’s hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers 4-1

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Billy Weaver
The 20-year-old scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history.

Sports

Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings.

Sports

ECU football kicks off 2020 season with first practice

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
“Practice one is in the books,” Houston said. “It’s the first time we have been on the field together since last December in a football setting, and it looked like it."

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert provides an update on 7-31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT

Latest News

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston addresses the media after first practice on 7-31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT

Sports

Kinston’s Ingram nets game-high 23 in Pelicans’ 106-104 loss to Jazz

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
New Orleans nearly pulled out the victory as time expired when Brandon Ingram’s 3-point attempt rimmed out in a bitter end to his 23-point night.

Sports

Wilson Tobs suspend season after team members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club is announcing the suspension of its 2020 Coastal Plain League schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19.

Sports

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
The SEC’s university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26. The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19.

Sports

Panthers choose to go with PK Slye; release veteran Gano

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
The Panthers have decided to keep Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Sports

Panthers coach stays positive in ‘less than ideal’ situation

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
“It’s less than ideal,” said head coach Matt Rhule, who replaced Ron Rivera after three seasons at Baylor.