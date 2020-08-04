Wilson Tobs cancel remainder of 2020 season

WILSON, N.C. (TOBS) - The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club regrets to announce the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 game schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19.

The health and safety of our staff, coaches, players, fans and community has been the priority from the beginning. While we are extremely disappointed in this reality, we know this is the correct course of action moving forward.

The Wilson Tobs played 22 games during the 2020 season and finish with an overall record of 17 wins and 5 losses. Following the identification of team members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and the subsequent positive tests of a few players, the organization deemed it necessary to stop Tobs games in 2020.

The Wilson Tobacconists’ name dates back to 1908 and while there hasn’t been consistent baseball over the last 112 years, Tobs baseball has become a fixture in the Wilson community, especially for the last 20-plus years.

The Tobs would like to thank their absolutely incredible fans and sponsors for sticking with them during these trying times.

According to the Tobs, “Wilson Tobs baseball will return in the future.”

