Advertisement

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He told reporters at the White House: “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was a attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

Trump offered condolences to the victims and said the United States stood ready to assist Lebanon. “It looks like a terrible attack,” he said.

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but initial reports suggested a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was ammonium nitrate.

Witnesses reported seeing a strange, orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

—-

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump discusses mail-in voting

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Hurricane

National Weather Service surveying damage in Bath

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.

National

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The astronauts on SpaceX's first crew flight say their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

National

President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

Hurricane

Insurance Commissioner sets up response center in Bertie County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Bertie and Brunswick counties Wednesday and Thursday to assess the damage from Hurricane Isaias and assist storm victims with property claims.

Latest News

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Hurricane

How you can help Bertie County storm victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A fund has been set up to help those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
“Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.