Tropical Storm Isaias: Jacksonville update

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Downed trees have caused widespread power outages, blocked roadways, and damaged homes during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Jacksonville residents should use caution when driving on streets as crews will be working to clear obstructions Tuesday morning.

A wind gust of 74 MPH was recorded at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 19,000 customers were without power after the storm’s center passed north of Jacksonville. Some streets were blocked by fallen trees and the removal was made more difficult due to power lines being entangled within the trees.

A tree fell on a mobile home in Holiday City and the two adults and three children had to be taken to a shelter due to the damage to their Daisy Street home. No one was injured.

Fire and Emergency Services as well as Police have responded to dozens of alarms during the heaviest of the Hurricane causing power outages.

There was minor at locations next to the New River and the New River reached a minor flood stage.

Jacksonville will have crews Tuesday morning to ensure streets and roadways are cleared. Sanitation services will be delayed until Noon, Tuesday.

