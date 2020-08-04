Tree falls on home in Grifton

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tree fell on a home in Pitt County as Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through.

It happened on Pitt Street in Grifton overnight. WITN’s Nikki Hauser was there and says the tree damaged the roof, patio and the top of a car sitting in the driveway.

The homeowner is reportedly safe. As of 6 a.m., the tree had not been cleared from the home.

Another smaller tree fell in the road about a block away, but the Grifton Fire Department have since cleaned it up.

