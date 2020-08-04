Preliminary rainfall amounts from Hurricane Isaias

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Some parts of Eastern Carolina received more than three inches of rain from Hurricane Isaias.

Preliminary figures released Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service in Newport shows Williamston, Washington, and Kinston got the most rain from the hurricane.

Here are some of the locations and rainfall amounts:

Williamston - 3.72″

Washington - 3.61″

Kinston - 3.21″

Wallace - 3.00″

Oriental - 2.77″

Greenville - 2.70″

Bath - 2.65″

Havelock - 2.47″

Winterville - 2.39″

Newport - 2.35″

Jacksonville - 2.30″

