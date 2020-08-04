Advertisement

Preliminary rainfall amounts from Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias
Hurricane Isaias(MGN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Some parts of Eastern Carolina received more than three inches of rain from Hurricane Isaias.

Preliminary figures released Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service in Newport shows Williamston, Washington, and Kinston got the most rain from the hurricane.

Here are some of the locations and rainfall amounts:

  • Williamston - 3.72″
  • Washington - 3.61″
  • Kinston - 3.21″
  • Wallace - 3.00″
  • Oriental - 2.77″
  • Greenville - 2.70″
  • Bath - 2.65″
  • Havelock - 2.47″
  • Winterville - 2.39″
  • Newport - 2.35″
  • Jacksonville - 2.30″

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

One dead, three missing, 20 hurt in Bertie Co. storm damage

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Bertie County leaders say the damage was on Morning Road south of Windsor.

Hurricane

Tree falls on mobile home in Jacksonville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A tree fell on a mobile home in Holiday City in Jacksonville overnight.

Weather

Isaias has moved out of Eastern NC; Some of the storms max wind gusts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias has tracked north of eastern North Carolina.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Isaias racing across Eastern NC this morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

Latest News

Bertie County Tornado

Updated: 3 hours ago
Series of radar storm relative velocity images depicting the Bertie County tornado.

Hurricane

Hurricane Isaias causing flooding in New Bern

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Hurricane Isaias is causing some flooding in downtown New Bern.

Hurricane

Thousands still without power across Eastern North Carolina

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Thousands without power in the state during Hurricane Isaias

News

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall near Ocean Isle NC

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-3-2020 - 7pm

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-3-2020 - 7pm

Hurricane

Pitt County prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias