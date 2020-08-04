Advertisement

Navy SEALs cut ties with museum over Colin Kaepernick video

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By JAMES LAPORTA
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH (AP) — The leader of the U.S. Navy SEAL said the unit has severed ties with the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization that is not overseen by the Navy in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The relationship came to an end over a pair of videos that surfaced on social media on Sunday that showed military dogs attacking a man in protective gear who was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The Navy condemned the video in a statement on Sunday that said the inherent message of the video is inconsistent with the value and ethos of the Navy.

The Navy said no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment were involved in the making of the video.

