Multiple traffic signals out in Greenville due to power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple traffic signals are out in Greenville due to power outages.

In a Facebook post, the city says signals are out on Memorial Drive from Dickinson Avenue to Club Pines Drive. Greenville police are currently directing traffic until they are repaired.

City workers say there was not significant damage overnight and they have cleared most of the trees that fell during the storm. Crews will be out in the city throughout the rest of the day to assist with clean-up.

Currently, 3rd Street between Jarvis and Summit is closed.

