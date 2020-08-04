Advertisement

Kinston police discover woman’s body

(WITN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they found the body of a woman Tuesday morning and have brought in the State Bureau of Investigation to help them.

The body was found around 8:00 a.m. in a small wooded area between the 500 block of Beasley Street and East Blount Street.

Police say they do not know the identity of the woman or her approximate age.

Anyone with information about the body should call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160, the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

