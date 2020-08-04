Jim’s Forecast: Out with Isaias; In with the sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon will feature much calmer weather than what we woke up to. Skies will clear, lead to mostly sunny conditions after noon. A few isolated rain drops will be possible on the back side of Isaias, but most will turn dry for the rest of the day. Winds will calm down to 7 to 15 mph, coming out of the southwest.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

With the tropical system heading away from us, we’ll return to the classic summer pattern. Highs will slowly rise back into the upper 80s to low 90s with southwesterly winds blowing in at 5 to 10 mph each afternoon. The humidity leftover from Isaias will make it feel noticeably hotter, however we should avoid heat advisories over this three day stretch. Scattered showers and storms will pop up each afternoon, diminishing around sunset.