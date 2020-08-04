Isaias weakens over Eastern NC; Landfall at Ocean Isle Beach

Warnings and Watches:

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wayne County until 5:45 am.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of Eastern N.C. until 6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for all counties in Eastern N.C.

Storm Surge Warning issued for coastal counties and areas around the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Flash Flood Watch issued for counties along and west of highway 17.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat.

The current data from Tropical Storm Isaias as of 2 a.m. (8-4) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Potential Impacts:

Timing:

Isaias is currently racing through Eastern N.C. just to the east of I-95. As of 3 a.m., the center of the storm was just north of La Grange. It is expected to move over the NC-VA border around 6 a.m. At that time, the tropical storm conditions will relax.

Wind & Rain:

The current rain bands coming in off the coast are putting down inches of rain over all Eastern N.C. counties. Communities along and east of I-95 will likely see the heaviest rainfall totals, ranging between 3″ to 6″ (specifically for communities between I-95 and HWY 17). Locations east of HWY 17 are still expected to receive 1″ to 3″ by the time Isaias fully exits. Tropical storm force winds (in excess of 40 mph) will continue through at least 5 a.m. for most. By 6 a.m., we’ll see the winds come down, starting with counties near the Crystal Coast and then progressing northward.

Storm Surge:

The storm surge threat will be wrapping up by 5 a.m. A water level rise between 2 to 4 feet is currently occurring for coastal towns, specifically southern facing beaches. Beach towns along the Crystal Coast will see the surge start to subside, only to be replaced by high tide. Most Crystal Coast beaches will see high tide between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The Outer Banks (Cape Lookout to Duck) will see high tide between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tornadoes:

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued from Monday night through early this morning. More are possible through 6 a.m., however the threat will start to decrease as the storm moves north of HWY 264.

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Onslow and Carteret Counties have also declared a State of Emergency.

Advisory: 2 am Tuesday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 35.5ºN, 78.0°W

Winds: 70 mph

Movement: North-northeast at 24 mph

Pressure: 992 mb

The zoomed track of Tropical Storm Isaias as of 2 am (8-4) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.