Advertisement

Isaias weakens over Eastern NC; Landfall at Ocean Isle Beach

With 85 mph sustained winds, Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Brunswick County, NC shortly after 11 pm.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warnings and Watches:

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wayne County until 5:45 am.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of Eastern N.C. until 6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for all counties in Eastern N.C.

Storm Surge Warning issued for coastal counties and areas around the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Flash Flood Watch issued for counties along and west of highway 17.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat.

The current data from Tropical Storm Isaias as of 2 a.m. (8-4)
The current data from Tropical Storm Isaias as of 2 a.m. (8-4)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Potential Impacts:

Timing:

Isaias is currently racing through Eastern N.C. just to the east of I-95. As of 3 a.m., the center of the storm was just north of La Grange. It is expected to move over the NC-VA border around 6 a.m. At that time, the tropical storm conditions will relax.

Wind & Rain:

The current rain bands coming in off the coast are putting down inches of rain over all Eastern N.C. counties. Communities along and east of I-95 will likely see the heaviest rainfall totals, ranging between 3″ to 6″ (specifically for communities between I-95 and HWY 17). Locations east of HWY 17 are still expected to receive 1″ to 3″ by the time Isaias fully exits. Tropical storm force winds (in excess of 40 mph) will continue through at least 5 a.m. for most. By 6 a.m., we’ll see the winds come down, starting with counties near the Crystal Coast and then progressing northward.

Storm Surge:

The storm surge threat will be wrapping up by 5 a.m. A water level rise between 2 to 4 feet is currently occurring for coastal towns, specifically southern facing beaches. Beach towns along the Crystal Coast will see the surge start to subside, only to be replaced by high tide. Most Crystal Coast beaches will see high tide between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The Outer Banks (Cape Lookout to Duck) will see high tide between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tornadoes:

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued from Monday night through early this morning. More are possible through 6 a.m., however the threat will start to decrease as the storm moves north of HWY 264.

Mandatory Evacuation:

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county. A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke has been issued. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

Onslow and Carteret Counties have also declared a State of Emergency.

Advisory: 2 am Tuesday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 35.5ºN, 78.0°W

Winds: 70 mph

Movement: North-northeast at 24 mph

Pressure: 992 mb

The zoomed track of Tropical Storm Isaias as of 2 am (8-4)
The zoomed track of Tropical Storm Isaias as of 2 am (8-4)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-3-2020 - 7pm

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-3-2020 - 7pm

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-3-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast - 8-3-2020

Hurricane

Helpful Hurricane Links

Updated: 11 hours ago
A collection of helpful links during hurricane season.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Scattered storms Monday; Isaias arrives Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
We'll peak in the mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms Friday.

Latest News

Weather

Update as of 11 p.m.: Isaias close to hurricane strength as it approaches the Carolinas

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT
With 70 mph sustained winds, Isaias will be close to hurricane strength as it moves over Eastern N.C.

Weather

Update as of 5 p.m.: Isaias drops to a tropical storm

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
Wind speeds have declined over the last 12 hours due to the degradation of the storm circulation.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 1st 10AM

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 1st 10AM

Hurricane

How to prepare for a hurricane in a pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
How to prepare for a hurricane in a pandemic

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 7-31-2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 7-31-2020