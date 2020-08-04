Advertisement

Insurance Commissioner sets up response center in Bertie County

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Bertie and Brunswick counties Wednesday and Thursday to assess the damage from Hurricane Isaias and assist storm victims with property claims.

Homeowners in both counties sustained extensive property damage as a result of dangerous wind, heavy rain, storm surge and fires. At least two people have died.

Wednesday, Commissioner Causey and the NCDOI staff will answer questions and assist Bertie County property owners from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Cedar Landing Missionary Baptist Church, 146 Cedar Landing Drive, Windsor, N.C.

Thursday, Commissioner Causey and the NCDOI staff will be in Brunswick County from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Lowe’s Parking Lot, 351 Whitewater Road, Shallotte, N.C.

