NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Isaias is causing some flooding in downtown New Bern.

The city of New Bern posted this picture taken by New Bern Police.

They say the swollen river and rain have partially flooded the park near the gazebo but that Isaias is moving quickly so they do not expect this water to stick around long.

