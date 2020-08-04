Advertisement

How you can help Bertie County storm victims

(NBC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fund has been set up to help those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County.

Bertie County Emergency Management says two people were killed, a number injured, and numerous homes damaged or destroyed in the Cedar Landing Community.

“Our community is hurting tonight, and our thoughts are with those families, as well as all of those who have been displaced because of this disaster,” Chairman Ronald Wesson, Bertie County Board of Commissioners said.

“Members of our dedicated Emergency Operations Center are working diligently to ensure those in need of temporary shelter tonight are being taken care of, and we ask that our community continue to pray for Bertie County in the days ahead,” Mitch Cooper, Emergency Services Director, said.

If you would like to help, monetary donations to Bertie County are being accepted at ATTN: Cedar Landing Tornado, PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.

